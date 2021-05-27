Greensburg Man Arrested on Crawford Street on Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:41 A.M., Campbellsville Police received a call that someone had fired shots at them on McNary Street. Officers arrived on scene and came into contact with 40-year old Eric Ferguson of Greensburg, in the area of Crawford Street. Officers investigated and determined that no one had fired at the caller, Eric Ferguson. It was also determined that Ferguson was under the influence. As Officer Jeston Weddle attempted to place Ferguson under arrest, Ferguson began to resist and attempted to flee officers. After a short foot pursuit, Ferguson was taken into custody and charged with the following;