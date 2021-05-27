Cancel
See a Rod Serling Rarity

By The Savvy One
thesavvyscreener.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he was hosting CBS’ The Twilight Zone from 1959 to 1964, Rod Serling won three Emmy Awards for writing – but the third was for an episode of an entirely different TV anthology: NBC’s Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre. You’ll have a rare opportunity to view that episode...

