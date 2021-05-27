newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Jones College holds special graduation ceremony for Wilicia McClendon; "Girl with grit"

impact601.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Wilicia McClendon’s parents, Wilbur and Alicia learned about the changes to Jones College’s Commencement Ceremony, they were disappointed their daughter would miss graduation once again. The ceremony was held two weeks later than usual and outdoors for the first time on, Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. Wilicia missed her 2020 graduation because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the college to cancel the commencement ceremony. This year, Wilicia could not attend because of her disabilities and the family would be out of the country.

impact601.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduation Ceremony#Eyesight#Cochlear Implants#Commencement Ceremony#Smith College#Graduate College#Mississippi College#Arts Degree#University Of Mississippi#Jones College#Laurel High School#Criminal Justice#Laurel School District#Jones College President#Grit#Dr Jesse Smith#Daughter#Inspiring Greatness#Diplomas#Usm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Rockville Centre, NYNews 12

Molloy College begins multiday drive-in graduation ceremonies

Tuesday is day one of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 and 2020 at Molloy College. The school is hosting an in-person, drive-in ceremony at its Rockville Centre campus through Wednesday. Students are getting diplomas inside the Madison Theater, with the event livestreamed to giant TVs in the campus...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Mount Mercy University holds special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University held a special graduation ceremony for members of the school’s softball team on Friday night. Six players on the Mount Mercy Mustangs will have to miss the commencement ceremony this weekend because they are traveling to compete in the NAIA National Championship tournament that starts on Monday in Columbia, Missouri.
Collegesrestorationnewsmedia.com

JCC holds three nights of ceremonies for graduates

SMITHFIELD — Johnston Community College held three nights of ceremonies this week for students who g... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Jersey City, NJriverviewobserver.net

Hudson County Community College to Hold Virtual Commencement Ceremony and In-Person Graduation Walks

Wes Moore, best-selling author, Robin Hood CEO, and noted entrepreneur,. to deliver the keynote address; Pedro Moranchel named Valedictorian. May 20, 2021, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will honor graduates with a combination of virtual and in-person 2021 Commencement celebrations. They include the Virtual Commencement that will premiere on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. on YouTube; and in-person Grad Walk events Monday, May 24 through Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m., at the HCCC Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City.
San Diego, CAsdcitytimes.com

City College DSPS held graduation ceremony for their students

The San Diego City College Disability Support Programs and Services held a virtual Zoom celebration for students who are graduating or transferring this spring 2021 semester. The celebration on May 12 honored the DSPS students and administration who helped them along the way through their time at City College. “I’d...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Carthage to hold in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday for Class of 2020

Graduates of the Class of 2020 at Carthage College have been invited back to the campus to be honored at a special in-person ceremony Saturday. With traditional in-person commencement halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Class of 2020 celebrated last spring with a virtual ceremony and drive-through diploma pick-up. The college also made a commitment at that time to invite them back for an in-person celebration when it was safe to do so, according to Carthage officials.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

County College of Morris to recognize culinary students with disabilities and dual enrolled high schoolers with special graduation ceremony

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – County College of Morris (CCM) will be celebrating the success of two special groups of students to recognize their accomplishments that included participating in the launch of the college’s new Food Truck Entrepreneur class. A total of eight students will be recognized for completing...
Tooele, UTtooeleonline.com

Tooele Technical College holds 2021 graduation

With 2020 ceremony canceled Thursday’s ceremony honored 451 graduates ♦. Tooele Technical College students, faculty, friends, and guests gathered on the school’s east lawn for their graduation ceremony on Thursday evening. With 2020’s graduation canceled due to COVID-19, Thursday night’s ceremony celebrated all graduates from 2020 and 2021. The graduation...
Collegeskclu.org

Historic Hundredth Graduation Ceremony For Central Coast College

It's been a year like no other, for these students. And now, for those graduating Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria today, it's a graduation ceremony like no other - and not just because it's a drive-up ceremony. It's special because it's the college's 100th graduating class. Student David Bautista...
Palm Desert, CAKESQ

Xavier College Prep Class of 2021 graduation ceremony date

Xavier College Prep will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. Doors open for students,. parents and select guests at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held in-person at the Berger Athletic Center at 37200 Cook Street in Palm Desert. XCP's 2021 graduating class years boasts...
CollegesCleveland Daily Banner

Lee University holds ceremony for LEAP/TRIO SSS graduates

Lee University recently held a ceremony celebrating the LEAP (Learn, Engage, Achieve Program)/TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) graduating class of 2021. During the event, Lee President Dr. Mark L. Walker and Provost Dr. Debbie Murray recognized 32 LEAP scholars who graduated this May.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming College holds commencement for 173rd graduating class

The bells at Lycoming College’s Clarke Chapel rang out the hour as the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate opened and members of the 173rd graduating class passed through them in a time-honored tradition, beginning the end of a senior year for the students that had been anything but traditional. Presiding over...
South Orange, NJshu.edu

College of Nursing Holds In-Person Pinning Ceremony

The history of the pinning ceremony goes back more than 160 years, with the first one taking place in the 1860s at the Florence Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas' Hospital in London. In 1880, Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing in New York City was the first school in the United States to honor its graduates with a nursing pin. By 1916, pinning ceremonies were common across North America and the United Kingdom.
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Lewis County High School holds outdoor graduation ceremonies

Lewis County High School held its 55th annual graduation ceremony Friday evening at the school’s athletic complex. Emily Herron was valedictorian of the Class of 2021, and Kristen Fisher was salutatorian. Fisher began her commencement speech by acknowledging the class’s last “normal” day of high school — March 13, 2020.
San Diego, CAsdcitytimes.com

VIDEO: City College honors graduates with drive-thru ceremony

After a long year of Zoom classes, San Diego City College students got a chance to celebrate graduation in style. Students and faculty came together for a drive-thru graduation ceremony held on campus on May 21. Attendees with caps, gowns, masks and even a few decked-out cars funneled into the...
CollegesWashington Post

A do-over for the Class of 2020: Colleges welcome graduates back for in-person celebrations

Emily Klein had checked off more than half of her college bucket list: Tailgate for a sporting event. Have a meal with a professor. Vote in an election. The list, filled with 120 activities to complete by graduation day, was given to the University of Virginia’s Class of 2020 just as their senior year started. Klein had planned to finish the remaining tasks — run with the school’s president and attend a student theater production — near the end of the spring semester, when her workload would be lighter.
Wye Mills, MDstardem.com

Chesapeake College graduates honored in outdoor ceremonies

WYE MILLS — If there’s one thing that every graduate of Chesapeake College had in common this spring, it’s their ingenuity. “In the darkness of this past year there has been light,” said Dr. Clifford Coppersmith, president of Chesapeake College. “Many of you were part of the effort to take care of your families, educating children at home, providing care for the stricken, and managing the day-to-day challenges that came with these difficult times.”