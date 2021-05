Some big news hit Evanston on Thursday, as Northwestern learned that it had secured an overseas game against Nebraska for the 2022 season. Because this year’s Illinois-Nebraska game in Ireland was called off because of the pandemic, the Huskers had been looking to still make a trip across the sea in the near future. Nebraska was able to come to an agreement with Northwestern and the B1G and the two schools will now play in Dublin to open the 2022 season.