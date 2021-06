WACO, Texas — Loud cars, low-rides, and nice paint were all over Valley Mills Drive on Saturday in Waco when Rally on the Valley took place. It's a popular car event in Waco that happens every year and has been going on for decades. It is one of the biggest motor events in the Lone Star State and organizers said they were expecting more than 5,000 cars to attend this year, cruising in and out of Waco on Highway 6.