Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthy food menu items with a focus on the environment, announced it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with the entrepreneurial husband and wife team of Andrew & Anju Lynn, current owners of XPLOR Inc, to bring five gourmet lemonade stands to the Sunshine State. This franchise agreement marks the first in the state of Florida for Wow Wow.