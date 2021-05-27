Three-story apartment buildings planned near Harwich center

CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachuestts death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,366 people. There were 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 148 cases the previous week. A total of 13,904 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 470.