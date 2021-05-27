Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harwich, MA

Three-story apartment buildings planned near Harwich center

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH — A private developer is proposing to build two three-story apartment buildings with nearly 100 rental units near historic Harwich center using the state's Chapter 40B statute. Chapter 40B is intended to counter so-called "snob zoning" where towns create zoning that allows building only on large lots that are...

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Harwich, MA
Harwich, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Rental Housing#Apartment Buildings#Historic Buildings#Parking Space#Land Area#The Board Of Selectmen#Zba#The Cape Cod Commission#Twitter#Historic Harwich Center#Bedroom Apartments#40b Proposals#Chapter 40b#Fire Stations#Rents#Developer#Rental Developments#Wetlands#Open Space Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Orleans, MAWicked Local

Housing is a worthwhile investment on Cape Cod

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet residents voted in favor of a $131.8 million Nauset Regional High School building project. Voters also gave the go-ahead a few years ago to build a new Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich for $128 million. Bourne recently built a new $40 million intermediate school to replace an aging one.
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Barnstable County Real Estate Values Continue To Spike

BARNSTABLE – Property values and volume of sales continue to spike for the Cape Cod real estate market. This past April, volume of real estate sales was up 46.4 % from April of 2020. Excluding property sales below $50,000, the median sale price for Barnstable County this April was $519,950, and a total of 688 deeds recorded.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Affordable housing crisis tops agenda at annual State of the Cape

COVID-19 may have grabbed a lot of the headlines over the past year, but that didn’t mean the Cape’s perennial problems of wastewater pollution, high seasonal unemployment, and lack of affordable housing just magically disappeared. Like it has in so many other arenas, the pandemic magnified the region’s weaknesses and...
Harwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

Two selectmen candidates vie for one seat on the board in Harwich annual town election

Harwich Annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 18. Polls at the Community Center Gymnasium, 100 Oak St., Harwich, open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There are two ballot questions. One asks voters to authorize a Proposition 2½ Debt Exclusion of $1.1 million to purchase a Quint fire engine. The second is also a debt exclusion of $700,000 for the town's roadwork program.
Harwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

Article confusion stalls Harwich land purchase

HARWICH — Selectmen on Monday promised to bring an article to purchase 31 acres of cranberry bogs and upland that was indefinitely postponed at town meeting Saturday back before the town as quickly as possible. "The intent of town meeting was very clear. They want this done," Selectman Michael MacAskill...
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Selectmen Move Forward On Approved Town Meeting Articles

The Bourne Board of Selectmen has moved quickly on two of the warrant articles that were passed at Annual Town Meeting. Selectmen approved a petition to the state General Court to have the Bourne chief of police position removed from civil service. The board also gave its approval to a proposed language change in state law regarding funding from the Cape Cod and the Islands Water Protection Fund.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Bridge Work Completed Two Weeks Early

All lanes on the Bourne Bridge have been reopened after the latest round of repair work has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule. The United States Army Corps of Engineers announced that the work was completed on Friday, May 14 at 3 PM. "USACE conducted quality assurance inspections on...
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Town Meeting Postpones Hinckleys Pond Land Purchase

HARWICH — Voters expressed frustration at Saturday annual town meeting after being told they could not vote to purchase open space in the Hinckleys Pond watershed. Because the community preservation committee did not recommend the acquisition, the article had to be indefinitely postponed. After three hours, voters managed to make...
Harwich, MAcapecoddaily.com

Harwich Officials Announce Mandatory Water Restrictions

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich recently announced that mandatory water restrictions have been enacted. In response to the level one drought that has been declared on Cape Cod by the state government, the Harwich Water Department has advised that an odd and even number watering schedule will be used. Properties with odd… .
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

No Cape Cod towns in state's COVID-19 red zone

The state's weekly municipal report said the majority of Cape towns continue to downgrade to lower COVID-19 risk zones, with none in Barnstable county rated in the red. Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth were categorized in the yellow zone in the weekly report, which was released Thursday. The yellow zone...
Harwich, MAcapecoddaily.com

Harwich Voters Approve Budgets and Sidewalk Projects

HARWICH – Harwich annual town meeting saw the passage of the town and school budgets, as well as articles related to sidewalk projects. Selectmen and town officials both celebrated the success of town meeting, despite colder temperatures and winds that created obstacles for the outdoor event. “From the moment the… .
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Monomoy Lens Water Departments Issuing Mandatory Bans

HARWICH —Mandatory water bans have been put in place in Harwich, Brewster, Dennis, and Orleans, four of five towns which extract public water supply from the Monomoy Lens aquifer. Chatham's water and sewer advisory committee is scheduled to discuss a ban today (Thursday, May 13). The ban allows watering on...
Barnstable County, MAcapecod.com

Weekly COVID-19 update 5/13/21

CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachuestts death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17,366 people. There were 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 148 cases the previous week. A total of 13,904 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 470.
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Health Board: Harwich Port Mask Mandate To Remain

HARWICH — While Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s outdoor mask order as of April 30, the board of health has voted to keep in place the outdoor mask order approved last July for the commercial district in Harwich Port. The order requires the wearing of a facial covering and...
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

Selectmen Approve The Port’s Seasonal Liquor License

HARWICH — After six hours of testimony and debate, selectmen finally approved the seasonal all-alcoholic beverage license for The Port Restaurant and Bar. However, the board withheld action on the establishment's seasonal entertainment license and on three alleged violations of COVID-19 guideline provisions put in place by the commonwealth. Given...
Barnstable County, MAwhdh.com

Cape leaders make case To expand vaccine equity campaign

Cape Cod remains on track to meet its goal of having 75 percent of the region’s population vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the summer season, but breakdowns by racial and ethnic groups show a “significant gap” among different demographics, Sen. Julian Cyr said Thursday. On a call with...
Barnstable, MAbarnstablecounty.org

Barnstable County Announces Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) Award

$­­­­­­125K in grants awarded to Cape Cod Cooperative Extension for the establishment of a regional household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center. – Barnstable County is pleased to announce that the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, a department of Barnstable County Regional Government, has been awarded a total of $125K through a Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant (SMRP) from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). SMRP grants support local recycling, composting/organics, reuse, source reduction, policy development, and enforcement activities that increase diversion and reduce disposal to municipalities across the Commonwealth; this award will be used towards the establishment of a regional household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center to serve Cape Cod municipalities.