Three-story apartment buildings planned near Harwich center

$125K in grants awarded to Cape Cod Cooperative Extension for the establishment of a regional household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center. – Barnstable County is pleased to announce that the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, a department of Barnstable County Regional Government, has been awarded a total of $125K through a Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant (SMRP) from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). SMRP grants support local recycling, composting/organics, reuse, source reduction, policy development, and enforcement activities that increase diversion and reduce disposal to municipalities across the Commonwealth; this award will be used towards the establishment of a regional household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center to serve Cape Cod municipalities.