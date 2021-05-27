Rapid Fired Pizza to Open Second West Virginia Location

Rapid Fired Pizza announced a second location in the state of West Virginia that will be opening late summer of this year. This brand new location, located at the recently constructed building at 3916 Murdoch Ave Parkersburg, WV and will have over 2300 square feet, and seat more than 45 people. This location will bring approximately 35 jobs to the area. Restaurant owner/operator Tyler Dunham looks forward to the grand opening “We look forward to the grand opening of Rapid Fired Pizza in the Parkersburg area,” says Dunham. “Customers will love all the topping and sauce choices that Rapid Fired Pizza has to offer, in addition to salads, calzones and the amazing dessert pizzas.”