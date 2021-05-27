Cancel
Travis County, TX

Stunning Hamilton Pool Preserve waterfall closed for summer due to falling rocks

By Priscilla Aguirre
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beautiful swimming holes known for its waterfall in Central Texas is closed for the summer. Travis County Parks announced this week on its website Hamilton Pool Preserve will not allow swimming for the foreseeable future due to falling rocks. The county does not expect swimming to be allowed for the remainder of the summer at the watering hole located at Hamilton Pool Road, Dripping Springs.

www.lmtonline.com
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
City
Hamilton, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
#Hamilton Pool Preserve#Swimming#Waterfall#Central Texas#Hamilton Pool Road#Falling Rocks
Travis County, TXWilson County News

Learn Water-Wise Ways, courtesy of AgriLife

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Travis County and Kirk Walden, Travis County Master Gardener irrigation specialist, will present a free webinar, Water-Wise Ways, on Tuesday, May 25, from 10- 11:15 a.m. Efficient home irrigation systems and strategies will be the focus of the free webinar, which is part...
Travis County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Calendar of events for Lake Travis area

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events may be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. May 11. Preschool Story Time with Ms. Sarah: 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Lake Travis Community Library. Preschoolers are invited to enjoy...