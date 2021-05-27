newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vilas County, WI

Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges

WJFW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle River - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Ryan D. Shelton, age 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography. On May 26, 2021, following a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a search warrant was executed for Mr. Shelton's person and at his residence on the 5800 block of Perch Lake Road in Eagle River. Shelton is being held at Vilas County jail pending charges.

www.wjfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vilas County, WI
City
Eagle River, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Local News#Crime#County Jail#Criminal Justice#Lake County#Doj#Ncmec#Man#Mr Shelton#Perch Lake Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.