Vilas County man arrested on child pornography charges
Eagle River - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Ryan D. Shelton, age 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography. On May 26, 2021, following a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a search warrant was executed for Mr. Shelton's person and at his residence on the 5800 block of Perch Lake Road in Eagle River. Shelton is being held at Vilas County jail pending charges.www.wjfw.com