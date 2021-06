Greetings everyone, my name is Berlyn Gobel and I am your 2020-2021 Belleville Dairy Queen. Although this year was not as expected, I truly enjoyed and made the most of my time. I would like to start off by saying a huge thank you to the Ag Chest for providing me with such an amazing opportunity. I never would have expected that being Dairy Queen would lead to such a hard goodbye, I have made everlasting memories and relationships with so many strong and kindhearted people. This whole experience has definitely helped shape me into a better person and gain so many leadership and personable qualities. Thank you to the Belleville community for their support, I hope the next Belleville Dairy Queen has an amazing year as well.