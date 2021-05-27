RESOLVED: Tokyo Can Become the Next Financial Hub in Asia
Tokyo has recently reinvigorated its long-held goal of transforming the city into a global financial hub. The global importance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Japanese yen, as well as the sheer size of Tokyo’s economy, are key arguments in favor of Tokyo becoming the number one financial city in Asia. However, Tokyo has many competitors in Asia and in the past has struggled to create an attractive business climate for foreign firms.www.csis.org