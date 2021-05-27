Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cashion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Piedmont, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Navina and Seward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov