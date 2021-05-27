Severe Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Kingfisher by NWS

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...