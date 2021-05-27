Cancel
Roman Protasevich's colleagues told that blogger was 'lucky he was not killed immediately' by Belarus regime

By Taz Ali
inews.co.uk
 17 days ago

Colleagues of Roman Protasevich have claimed they were threatened by the Belarusian regime, which warned the blogger is "lucky he wasn't immediately killed". Stepan Putilo, who co-founded the dissident Nexta news channel on the messenger app Telegram with Mr Protasevich, said more protesters against the Belarusian regime are being detained, even just for apparently displaying the colours of the opposition.

inews.co.uk
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
