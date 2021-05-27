Roman Protasevich’s colleagues told that blogger was ‘lucky he was not killed immediately’ by Belarus regime

The competition is strong, but perhaps the most excruciating part of Roman Protasevich’s painful “confession” interview, published on state TV on Thursday night, is the end.It is a moment when the jailed journalist cries and rubs his eyes – only to show deep indents left from handcuffs, freshly cut into his wrists.That image should have been more than enough for those who hadn’t been paying attention for the hour-and-a-half beforehand: Roman Protasevich is being subjected to torture after being plucked from a Ryanair 737 by the long arms of Belarus’s erratic autocrat, Alexander Lukashenko.His father, Dmitry Protasevich, not without reason,...