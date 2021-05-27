HSBC exiting US retail banking to focus on wealth management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management says it has shuffled executives, naming two industry veterans to key positions. The company has appointed Camille Alexander, who has close to three decades of industry experience, to the newly-created role of head of sales in its investor solutions unit, according to BNY Mellon. Alexander is tasked with drumming up new business for the unit as well as identifying new opportunities across the firm’s various segments, including asset management, asset servicing and Pershing, BNY Mellon says. She will also steer the firm’s sales pipeline efforts and work with sales and marketing departments on thought leadership initiatives, requests for proposals and pitches, according to the company.