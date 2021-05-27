newsbreak-logo
Hockey today: The 7th day of the 2021 World Hockey Championship

Cover picture for the articleThe Slovakian hockey players lost for the first time at the World Championships in Riga. They caught a 1: 8 defeat from the Switzerland, which caused a huge loss to the Swedes (0: 7). The result could help the Czech team and its chances of improvement could continue despite the loss to Sweden. The United States defeated Latvia 4: 2 in Group B. In the evening, in addition to the Czech tournament, Finland and Italy also enter the event. You can watch all the matches in the online report on the ISport.cz website.

Canada defeated Kazakhstan 4-2, while Sweden beat Britain 4-1 on Friday, the fifth day of the fifth round of the Riga Hockey World Championships. Less than a day after the Czechs lost 4-2 in a two-goal lead, Sweden With the weakest team in the group, but defeated by Belarus 4-3 With Britain Identical. The Swedes could not afford another defeat, as in that case they would have faced more than one difficult situation in the fight for the quarter-finals – with the “Three titles” finishing in the top eight every time since the 1938 tournament.