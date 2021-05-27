Hockey today: The 7th day of the 2021 World Hockey Championship
The Slovakian hockey players lost for the first time at the World Championships in Riga. They caught a 1: 8 defeat from the Switzerland, which caused a huge loss to the Swedes (0: 7). The result could help the Czech team and its chances of improvement could continue despite the loss to Sweden. The United States defeated Latvia 4: 2 in Group B. In the evening, in addition to the Czech tournament, Finland and Italy also enter the event. You can watch all the matches in the online report on the ISport.cz website.