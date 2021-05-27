Hockey today: The 7th day of the 2021 World Hockey Championship

To understand the comparison, we have to turn the wheel of time a little: The Soviets (Russians) have dominated world ice hockey for a good 30 years. Between 1963 in Stockholm and 1986 in Moscow, there were only two world champions: the Soviet Union and the CSSR. However, Czechoslovakia at that time only acquired four titles. The Soviets (Russians) mostly played red and Czechoslovaks played mostly white. We had the same starting position in the opening match of the World Cup, mainly between the Swiss Reds and the Czechs.