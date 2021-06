The 2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum provides you and your bestie with free massages — game changer!. The moment I opened the door and stepped into this 2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum, signals of luxury danced through my head. I couldn’t wait to tell my girlfriend Eve that we were taking a beast of a ride to our weekend getaway in Frisco, Texas! The Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum, with a price tag of $109,000 for the model we tested, not only has everything you could imagine in a car, but it also has a massage setting for two: the driver and the passenger seat. All we needed was chocolate and a beverage, and we were set on a self-care weekend… in the car!