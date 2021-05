Netflix has confirmed the release date for the upcoming RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness original anime series! There are lots of major projects for the Resident Evil franchise currently in the works, and one of the most intriguing is a new anime coming to Netflix. Following in the path of the original CG anime project Resident Evil: Vendetta, TMS Entertainment and Quebico is teaming up once more for a new CG anime series focusing on Leon, Claire, and potentially more Resident Evil favorites. After previously confirming the new series would be coming this Summer, Netflix has finally given us a concrete release date.