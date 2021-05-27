Napa Valley Museum Sets Sights on June Reopening Date

So many people who live around us have offered GRACE to us personally and to our community. You and your actions will never be forgotten! GRACE can be defined as courteous goodwill, to inspire kindness and to offer kindness, or to impart strength to endure trial. GRACE is a spiritual gift that involves love and mercy given to others, being gentle, looking for opportunities to serve others, showing up and being there for someone, speaking kindly, having gratitude, or simply taking a true interest in others. As we move on and out of the doom and gloom, take time to reflect on those moments when a person you had never met, or neighbors, and the community at large have been there for you. Maybe write a personal thank you note to someone who made a difference to you or others. GRACE is in each of you.