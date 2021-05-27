newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yountville, CA

Napa Valley Museum Sets Sights on June Reopening Date

By Charlie Swanson
bohemian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing its doors to the public more than a year ago due to the pandemic, Yountville’s acclaimed Napa Valley Museum is ready once again welcome in-person visitors next month when it reopens all galleries to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021. While several Napa County venues are already...

bohemian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Government
City
Yountville, CA
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa County, CA
Government
Yountville, CA
Government
County
Napa County, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Napa, CA
Napa, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Gallery#Mixed Media#Galleries#Closed Doors#Open Doors#Napa Valley Museum#The Yates Foundation#The Veterans Home#Covid#The Napa Valley Museum#Napavalleymusuem Org#Sonoma County#March#Sunday Schedule#Sundays#Exquisite Works#Intricate Wood Sculptures#Large Scale Paintings#In Person Visitors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstheculturetrip.com

Could This Be the Perfect Napa Valley Festival?

Farm-fresh food, estate-grown wine and big-name music meet at the star-studded Festival Napa Valley in California, with events taking place throughout downtown and the vine-laced region. What’s happening?. From intimate star-studded concerts at prestigious wineries to free daytime performances, the Festival Napa Valley brings the arts to all (July 16-25,...
Yountville, CAyountville.com

Best Patios in Yountville and The Napa Valley

When the weather is right and the ambiance is amazing, dining or sipping wine al fresco can be a wonderful experience to truly delight your senses. One of the best things to do in Yountville is to experience the food and atmosphere from the comfort of a patio table. Framed...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Taste of the Valley: An in-person SALUD Napa Valley

The OLE Health Foundation Board will hold one of Napa Valley’s first in-person charity events of 2021 when the organization hosts SALUD Napa Valley on Saturday, June 12. Designed to meet State and CDC guidelines for gatherings, the event will hold COVID-safe, al fresco dinners simultaneously at wineries and homes throughout Napa Valley.
New Milford, CTMiddletown Press

New Milford Historical Society's museum to reopen June 9

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Historical Society & Museum at 6 Aspetuck Avenue has scheduled a June 9 limited reopening following a more than year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum will be open for tours and researchers by appointment only until further notice. Protocols for all...
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland Museum of California, closed for 15 months, set to reopen

The Oakland Museum of California, closed for more than a year by the pandemic and renovation, will celebrate its reopening on June 18 with free admission through June 20. Visitors will be able to tour the newly redesigned outdoor gardens with the newly reinstalled sculpture garden, and the Museum’s Galleries of California Art, History, and Natural Sciences. Tickets, while free, must reserved in advance.
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

Oakland Museum of CA Reopens June 18 w/ Free Weekend

After 15 months of closure the Oakland Museum of California is finally reopening its doors on June 18. After more than a year of temporary closure due to the impacts of COVID-19 (plus an aborted attempt to reopen in November with a free weekend that needed to be canceled at the last minute) the OMCA will welcome back members on June 11–13, followed by free weekend access for the general public on Juneteenth weekend from June 18 to June 20.
Napa, CAhauteresidence.com

Cyd Greer Presents An Oakville Residence In Napa Valley

Perfectly sited just 140 feet above the expansive verdant plain that is Napa Valley, this sophisticated modern barn style residence is uniquely gifted not only by its spectacular panoramic views, but also its easy direct access to “The Trail”. The land was cleverly sculpted to create a string of broad level areas where one can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. The 6-bedroom home, inspired by French country barns, beautifully blends rustic elements such as Burgundy stone work and artisan matched barn wood, with modern design elements: custom glass balcony barriers and large scale Fleetwood doors. The floor plan, sleeping up to 20 people, was smartly designed for large scale entertaining, wonderful views from most every room, and optionality that works for a variety of living arrangements. The residence communicates seamlessly with the outdoors, its inviting pool with spa, bocce court, vegetable garden, and a vast array of venues for day and night-time dining and relaxation.
Minoritieswineindustryadvisor.com

Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride Scheduled for the Month of June

Several events planned to celebrate Napa County’s LGBTQ community members and families. May 18, 2021, Napa, CA – — Napa Pride Month returns in June 2021, featuring a variety of events scheduled with proceeds to benefit local LGBTQ organizations. Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride offers events all month long including the Second Annual Pride Cruise Night on Saturday, June 5, an LGBT q+a Panel for parents and teens on Friday, June 11, the Annual Rainbow Play Date for families with littles on Saturday, June 12, the annual Dining Out at the Q on Thursday, June 17 and the American Canyon Pride Pop Up on Sunday, June 27, with more events being added soon.
Sonoma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma’s coast is open for business

So many people who live around us have offered GRACE to us personally and to our community. You and your actions will never be forgotten! GRACE can be defined as courteous goodwill, to inspire kindness and to offer kindness, or to impart strength to endure trial. GRACE is a spiritual gift that involves love and mercy given to others, being gentle, looking for opportunities to serve others, showing up and being there for someone, speaking kindly, having gratitude, or simply taking a true interest in others. As we move on and out of the doom and gloom, take time to reflect on those moments when a person you had never met, or neighbors, and the community at large have been there for you. Maybe write a personal thank you note to someone who made a difference to you or others. GRACE is in each of you.
Little Falls, MNPosted by
WJON

Little Falls’ Weyerhaeuser Museum Set To Reopen

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls is set to reopen to the public next week. The museum had been open by appointment only since February. The Weyerhaeuser Museum will open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 3rd. Wednesday are also available by appointment for researchers and visitors to the exhibits.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Rocky Healdsburg side yard’s glamor makeover

For Linda Adreveno, moving to Sonoma County was like moving to the country, even though her country home was set in a leafy subdivision in Healdsburg. It was still a far cry from the San Francisco high-rise she had called home. But as a longtime condo dweller, she had a certain vision for her country home: “a house with a little room to breathe and a yard for outdoor living; a place to grow flowers, maybe a few vegetables and relax with family and friends.
Blacksburg, VANRVNews

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation Reopens June 1

The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation is RE-OPENING for regular hours on June 1. The Alexander Black House and Cultural Center features nine individual exhibits inside and out along with our permanent exhibit of African American heritage at St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall. June 4th at the Alexander Black...
Museumstheeastsiderla.com

Southwest Museum on Mt Washington to reopen in June

Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, known for its collection of Native America pottery and artifacts, is scheduled to reopen on June 26, more than a year after pandemic restrictions forced its closure. The Autry Museum, which owns the Southwest, announced the reopening on Friday. Visitors will be able to...
Lifestylemykxlg.com

Mellette House and Museum to reopen for tours beginning June 1st, 2021

The Mellette House, the restored home of South Dakota’s first governor, Arthur Mellette, was closed all of last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions being eased across the country, however, the Mellette Memorial Association announced this week that the historic house and museum will be open for public tours beginning June 1.
Food & Drinksvisitnapavalley.com

Napa Valley Comeback: Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars’ story began with a piece of land, a family passionate about wine and a community of friends and partners who helped bring the winery to life. Nearly 50 years later — and through an unprecedented crisis — they are still family owned and creating quality wines that pair best with good food and good company. Hear how Cakebread Cellars adapted during the heat of the pandemic as well as their upcoming plans as the state fully reopens in the spotlight piece below.
Napa Valley Register

Photos: The Napa Valley Distillery

The Napa Valley Distillery made hand sanitizer during the pandemic. Today, it's pivoting back to its "real" business: spirits. Take a look inside.
Napa, CAsunset.com

We Are Happy to Announce the Reopening of the Napa Valley Wine Train, Plus Their Plans to Give Back to The Community

Napa Valley Wine Train is celebrating its reopening—and local health care workers will be first to the party. When the world closed its doors last year, the Napa Valley Wine Train came to a complete halt, discontinuing all of its tours. Nearly a year and a half later the Wine Train is ready to welcome its visitors once again, but this time they plan on giving back to the Napa community first and foremost.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The wildlife of Napa Valley: Birds, bears, bobcats and more

With its diverse landscape, Napa County and its surrounding areas are rich with an abundance of wildlife. If you are lucky enough to live here or you’re just visiting, you don’t have to venture far to see a wide variety of mammals and birds. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your...
Museumsthelodownny.com

Museum at Eldridge Street to Reopen Tuesday, June 1

The Museum at Eldridge Street has announced plans to reopen on June 1st, 2021. The historic site has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum will resume regular hours of operation, but will require timed ticketing for entry and follow enhanced safety procedures. Admission will be “pay what you wish” through the month of June and reservations can be made on the website.