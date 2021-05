One of the people closest to Elvis Presley found him crying in desperation before his marriage to Priscilla, leaving the question: why did he go through with it?. Much has been written of the controversial (to say the least) romance of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Priscilla herself has said much of their time before and after their union. With everything from major emotional concerns to legal hesitations present, Priscilla wasn’t any more eager for the act of marriage than Elvis Presley himself. So what could’ve possibly made these two wed?