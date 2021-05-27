Cancel
Oscar Issac Is Getting In The Moon Knight Headspace With Marvel, And We're Pumped

Last October, Marvel fans were delivered some fantastic news. In the wake of the announcement that Disney+ was developing a new original series based around the hero Moon Knight, it was revealed that Oscar Isaac had entered negotiations to play the lead role. At this point that feels like it was forever ago, but only now do we have official confirmation of the casting, and it appears that Isaac is getting into the character's headspace.

