Soccer

Simon Inzaki drops Lazio and Inter: signed, Lodito teases

By Mortimer Rodgers
nintendo-power.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast updated – Twist Confirmed: Simon Insaki Download Lazio When he appears to sign, it will change within hours Inter new coach. Ski game In these minutes he now announces the deal reached between the former Biancoleste coach and the Neurosuri Club: Inzaki will take Conte’s place on the inter-bench.

UEFAwcn247.com

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME (AP) — Juventus has kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2. Atalanta also has clinched its place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside the top four. Juan Cuadrado scored twice including converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute to lift Juventus into fourth. Napoli can overtake Juventus on Sunday.
Soccersemoball.com

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) -- Sassuolo's 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy's national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri's first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals...
Soccersempreinter.com

Inter Assistant Coach Cristian Stellini: “It Is Useless To Discuss The Incidents Against Juventus, They Are Clear To See”

Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini insisted that there was no use debating the controversial incidents that occurred during their 3-2 defeat to Juventus today. The Nerazzurri lost at the Allianz Stadium after a contentious late penalty, whilst Juventus had an earlier spot kick and both sides saw red cards, to Marcelo Brozovic and Rodrigo Bentancur respectively.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Talking Tactics: How Antonio Conte's Inter Milan won the Scudetto

Two years ago, Inter just and no more finished in Serie A's top four to achieve Champions League qualification. They were a club without a trophy in eight years, their last league title coming in 2010 under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. One of Italian football's giants was in need of a revival. That's when Antonio Conte stepped in.
UEFAsportsfinding.com

Juventus, fighting for the Champions League, surpasses Inter

You don't want to be left out Champions League of the next course and that is why this Saturday he became strong in the face of adversity to defeat the Inter (2-1) despite playing more than half an hour outnumbered. Juventus jumped to the pitch of the Allianz Arena knowing that Atalanta had won in the field of Genoa (3-4) and was not intimidated by the already mathematically champion of the A series to end up prevailing to achieve three gold points.
SoccerTribal Football

Two-goal Cuadrado delighted with Juventus defeat of Inter Milan

Juan Cuadrado was proud of his double in Juventus' 3-2 defeat of Inter Milan. The midfielder earned and converted the decisive penalty kick in the second half. “I hadn't taken a penalty for a long time, I felt the trust from everyone and Cristiamo was not on the pitch, so I went for it," the Colombian told Sky Italia.
Soccerthelaziali.com

Lazio in Advanced Talks With Expiring Inter Defender D’Ambrosio

Lazio are one step closer to signing Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio on a free transfer this summer. As reported by Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb earlier today, the Biancocelesti’s talks with the 32-year-old Italian defender, whose contract expires with the Nerazzurri after six and a half years in Milan, have reached an advanced stage, with sporting director Igli Tare keen on the soon to be free agent.
Premier Leaguepledgetimes.com

Lukaku: Inter players are “crazy” !!

Belgian international star Romelu Lukaku, striker and goal-scorer for Inter Milan, stressed that his team’s success is primarily attributable to his players ’willingness to go to war in order to fight. He described himself and his colleagues as“ crazy in their minds ”. Inter succeeded in putting an end to Juventus Torino’s dominance of the “Calcio” championship thanks to the brilliance this season and winning the championship, led by a competent technical manager, Antonio Conte, three rounds before the end of the competition. Lukaku said in an interview with the “Dazen” network: Every team needs fighters to go to war … Me, Nicolas Barrilla, Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozevic are crazy, but we are giving the team the energy and the moral boost needed to achieve victories. He commented: This season, we have proven that we are the strongest. And about the timing in which he felt that his team would win the league, Lukaku, the former Manchester United player, said: After winning the Atlanta team, I said to myself: Well, we are ready to grab the title, and about his relationship with his fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and the extent of their understanding together, and their role in changing the shape of The team, Lukaku said: When I saw Lautaro for the first time, his father was with him, so I said to him: In two years we will win the league together and perhaps other tournaments, and here we have won the Calcio, and next season we will seek to win the Champions League. Lukaku commented: “Selfish” is omitted from my dictionary, so if I can confirm that Lautaro is in a better position than me to score, I pass the ball to him immediately. He concluded his speech by saying: The Conte project is very ambitious and aims to stay on top and return strongly to the European arena, and this may have allowed us to actually win the Champions League.
UEFAledburyreporter.co.uk

Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes

Juventus boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League as they beat Inter Milan 3-2 with a late penalty from Juan Cuadrado. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead against the Serie A champions in the 24th minute, knocking in a rebound after his spot-kick had been saved by Samir Handanovic, before Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty at the other end 11 minutes later.
UEFAcricketsoccer.com

Juventus prevail in a crazy affair

There is no option other than winning the remaining matches for Juventus. Otherwise, the outcome would be disastrous for Andrea Pirlo and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. After losing the race for the Italian Serie A title, featuring in the Europa League would never be welcomed by the fans of Juve and thus, the encounter against Inter at Turin was like a do-or-die affair.