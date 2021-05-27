Simon Inzaki drops Lazio and Inter: signed, Lodito teases

Belgian international star Romelu Lukaku, striker and goal-scorer for Inter Milan, stressed that his team’s success is primarily attributable to his players ’willingness to go to war in order to fight. He described himself and his colleagues as“ crazy in their minds ”. Inter succeeded in putting an end to Juventus Torino’s dominance of the “Calcio” championship thanks to the brilliance this season and winning the championship, led by a competent technical manager, Antonio Conte, three rounds before the end of the competition. Lukaku said in an interview with the “Dazen” network: Every team needs fighters to go to war … Me, Nicolas Barrilla, Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozevic are crazy, but we are giving the team the energy and the moral boost needed to achieve victories. He commented: This season, we have proven that we are the strongest. And about the timing in which he felt that his team would win the league, Lukaku, the former Manchester United player, said: After winning the Atlanta team, I said to myself: Well, we are ready to grab the title, and about his relationship with his fellow Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and the extent of their understanding together, and their role in changing the shape of The team, Lukaku said: When I saw Lautaro for the first time, his father was with him, so I said to him: In two years we will win the league together and perhaps other tournaments, and here we have won the Calcio, and next season we will seek to win the Champions League. Lukaku commented: “Selfish” is omitted from my dictionary, so if I can confirm that Lautaro is in a better position than me to score, I pass the ball to him immediately. He concluded his speech by saying: The Conte project is very ambitious and aims to stay on top and return strongly to the European arena, and this may have allowed us to actually win the Champions League.