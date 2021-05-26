Mill Lead Times/Negotiations: More of the Same

Following were the key OTC losers in the Oil & Gas sector on Friday. Keep an eye on these stocks for a bounce this week. Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:TGRO) was one of the major losers in the Oil & Gas Sector as the stock slid 8.33% to close at $2.98. The stock saw a total volume of over 131.58 million shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 118.37. The stock opened at $0.0012 and moved within a range of $0.0011 – 0.0014. The stock has gained 267% so far this year.