Mill Lead Times/Negotiations: More of the Same

By Tim Triplett
steelmarketupdate.com
 5 days ago

Except for a notable decline in the average Galvalume lead time, delivery times for spot orders of flat rolled and plate from the mills registered only small ups and downs in the data from Steel Market Update’s survey this week. Generally speaking, lead times remain two to three times longer than the historical averages and make it especially challenging for service centers to maintain their inventories. Depending on the product and mill, steel ordered today may not arrive until August or even later.

