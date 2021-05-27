newsbreak-logo
SEC begins formal review of Fidelity, SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF applications

bbcgossip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications submitted by Fidelity Investments and SkyBridge Capital are under official review by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, reigniting a long-standing debate about whether regulators will finally approve America’s first crypto-focused ETF. The SEC’s formal review of Fidelity Investments’ application...

bbcgossip.com
