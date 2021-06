Airline, hotel and other travel supplier executives from areas where Covid-19 vaccination rates are highest, like the United States, UnitedKingdom and Australia, continue to cite increasing demand for leisure travel without a corresponding surge of business travel. But the appetite for business travel is growing for some, what will it take for others to feel comfortable doing so? Some won’t travel until they’re vaccinated, but others still would like to see supplier measures to mitigate Covid-19. Perhaps the most popular measure would be guaranteeing empty airline middle seats, a policy that now appears gone for good.