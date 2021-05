Matt Hancock has confirmed that over-35s will be able to book their Covid-19jabs from some point in the coming days.Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the health secretary said people over the age of 35 will be able to book jabs “this coming week”. He said the initiative was part of the Government’s effort to speed up the vaccination programme “as fast as we possibly can”. It also comes amid concerns over the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus. Mr Hancock said several people in Bolton have already been hospitalised with the variant, including one person who...