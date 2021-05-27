newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Get Company of Heroes 2 and Ardennes Assault free to keep on Steam

View PC info Steam YouTube
GamingOnLinux
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo go along with that, they're doing the biggest ever sale on Company of Heroes too. So you can pick up some other DLC for some ridiculously cheap prices on the special sale page. Be sure not to miss out on a great single-player experience. The online skirmishes can be...

www.gamingonlinux.com
#Ubuntu Linux#Company Of Heroes 2#Android#Dlc#Windows#Ardennes Assault#Humble Store#Firefox#Steam Play Proton#Popular Articles#Sale#Fun#Mandrake#Macos#Affiliate Links#Works Fine
Video GamesComicBook

Steam Game Made Free for a Limited Time

Another Steam game has been made free for a limited time. As of right now, and until May 17 (1:00 PM EST), all Steam users can download Galaxium for free. Normally, the game costs $1.99, so it's not an incredible amount of savings, but if you're looking for a free game to play and aren't interested in free-to-play, then this could be what you're looking for.
Video GamesKotaku

Resident Evil Village, As Told By Steam Reviews

There’s a lot going on in Resident Evil Village: Big lady. Severed hand. Resident Evil 4 parallels. There are other things that happen too, but if you’re a Steam reviewer, those three are very much the main ones. Kotaku’s Ian Walker had a blast with the game despite some misgivings...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

BloodRayne Receives Its Final Ultimate Updates For PC

Ziggurat Interactive revealed today that it has given the game BloodRayne one last "Ultimate Update" on PC. Specifically, this update will affect the enhanced "Terminal Cut" editions of both BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2, as this will include updated visuals and audio enhancements, more localization fixes, several gameplay balances, and more additions to the content and the way the game performs. The Ultimate Update is a free upgrade for existing PC owners, whether you own the game on Steam or GOG. You can read more about the updates below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Samurai Shodown Finally Launches on June 14th for Steam

Almost two years after the title initially released on Xbox One and PS4, SNK’s Samurai Shodown is finally coming to Steam. The developer confirmed that the PC version would be out on June 14th along with a new DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. This will be the third character in Season Pass 3 after Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Fix the Not Enough Free Disk Space Error in Steam

Can't download or update your Steam game even though you have enough disk space? These solutions will help you fix the not enough free disk space error in Steam. What Is the Steam Not Enough Free Disk Space Error?. Steam is the main gaming client of nearly every PC gamer,...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Portal 2 is finally getting bigger Steam Workshop files

Announced in a brief Portal 2 update the other day, the patch notes revealed that the 100MB limit on workshop levels has been removed. It’s only been ten years, but we can finally have some bigger levels in Portal 2 using its amazing level editor, direct through the Steam Workshop.
Video GamesGematsu

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on August 5 worldwide

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala will release The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on August 5 worldwide, the companies announced. The retail editions will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 on Switch, while the digital editions will cost $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 on all three platforms.
Video GamesGamespot

Stellaris, Surviving Mars, And Cities: Skylines Are Free To Play On Steam This Weekend

All weekend long, publisher Paradox Interactive is hosting a huge sale on Steam in conjunction with its PDXCon Remixed digital convention. The Steam Paradox Interactive Sale, which runs until May 24, includes discounts on PC games like Crusader Kings III and Empire of Sin. On top of all the game deals, three titles are free to play for the next few days: Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and Surviving Mars.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Epic Mega sale underway, and NBA2k21 is free to keep

The Epic Mega sale is underway on the Epic Games Store, offering discounts across dozens of games. That includes some relatively new games, like Outriders reduced by 25% down to £37.49. If you don't want to spend anything at all, NBA2k21 is free to keep for the next week. I...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sludge Life gets dirty on Switch and Steam with a June release date

Developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Sludge Life will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam with a release date of June 2, 2021, and it will be 15% off if preordered. Till now, the game has been an Epic Games Store exclusive, where it is currently still free. (Maybe you should just go download it there.)
Video Gamesvg247.com

Both of these tactical shooters are free to play this weekend on Steam

If you’re in the mood for some tactical combat, you’ve got not one, but two different shooters to play this weekend on PC. We have this little bit of serendipitous timing to thank for two free weekends of indie tactical shooters aligning. Beyond the Wire is hosting a free weekend on Steam, and Nine to Five’s open beta is also live.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Maneater Expands Its Hunting Grounds to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Switch

Everybody loves sharks, right? They come in all shapes and sizes with all kinds of teeth. Lemon sharks have childhood friends. Porbeagle sharks play with kelp. Bull sharks can migrate up rivers, which sometimes leaves them stuck in the water hazards of golf courses. And the titular Maneater of Tripwire Interactive’s award-winning, shark-focused action-RPG can–and will–invade new platforms and fight its way to the top of the gaming ecosystem. Blame the toxic waste and super soldier experiments going on in Port Clovis for turning an ordinary bull shark pup into a mutated killing machine driven by vengeance and the player’s deep satisfaction at getting to flop a shark out of the water to eat people. Not that we’re judging anyone. It is incredibly fun to watch, so it’s no wonder that Maneater is coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch next week.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Steam Could Get a New Download Interface Soon

Steam has never had the fanciest interface, but that's been slowly changing over recent years. The Steam library and chat system has been redesigned and now it looks like the Downloads page is next. What Does Steam's New Downloads Page Look Like?. A recent Steam update added references to SteamPal,...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Looks like Steam is getting a brand new Downloads page

Weirdly though, it's not the same for everyone. Trying it myself sort-of gives me it, but not quite and this was tested across both the Stable and Beta versions of Steam. So they're clearly not quite ready to roll it out just yet. This is what I see which has a few adjustments but not quite the overhaul as seen above: