Treasury was ‘sceptical’ about Greensill bid for largest Covid loan scheme, MPs told – business live

Rishi Sunak has been told it is “not credible” to deny that David Cameron received special favours when he lobbied the Treasury to help the doomed finance firm Greensill.At a stormy evidence session, MPs scoffed at the chancellor’s claim that no more attention was paid to the former prime minister than to an approach by any other person or organisation.Mr Sunak insisted he and the Treasury spent only “a very small amount of time” on the plea for help, telling the inquiry: “I don’t know David Cameron very well.”But Mel Stride, the Treasury committee’s Tory chair, said: “It just...