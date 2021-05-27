Cancel
Treasury was ‘sceptical’ about Greensill bid for largest Covid loan scheme, MPs told – business live

 11 days ago

MPs question the Treasury’s permanent secretary, Tom Scholar, and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, over Greensill Capital’s failure. Scholar says the Treasury treated Greensill’s proposals with an “appropriate degree of scepticism” and decided there were other ways to help small businesses and supply chains. But when it comes to the lessons...

Posted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak told it is ‘not credible’ to deny David Cameron received special help with Greensill lobbying

Rishi Sunak has been told it is “not credible” to deny that David Cameron received special favours when he lobbied the Treasury to help the doomed finance firm Greensill.At a stormy evidence session, MPs scoffed at the chancellor’s claim that no more attention was paid to the former prime minister than to an approach by any other person or organisation.Mr Sunak insisted he and the Treasury spent only “a very small amount of time” on the plea for help, telling the inquiry: “I don’t know David Cameron very well.”But Mel Stride, the Treasury committee’s Tory chair, said: “It just...
kslnewsradio.com

6 common questions about treasury management services

This article about treasury management services is presented by Altabank. Savvy business owners know that innovation and automation are key to running an efficient enterprise, especially when it comes to achieving financial goals. Treasury management services offer large and mid-sized businesses a better way to manage cash and payments and track business performance.
bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Thousands fewer Shropshire workers on furlough in April

THOUSANDS fewer workers in Shropshire were on furlough in April, as coronavirus restrictions started easing across the UK. Many pub, restaurant and shop workers returned to their roles that month as outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail opened for the first time since December. However, with restrictions still in place, businesses...
brentwoodlive.co.uk

Chancellor heralds ‘historic’ tax deal at G7 finance meeting

The Chancellor has hailed a “historic” decision by G7 countries to agree a global base rate of corporation tax and reforms to the tax system aimed at targeting online tech giants. Following two days of talks in London with G7 finance ministers, including colleagues from the US and Germany, Rishi...
The Guardian

West Virginia governor sues Greensill over $700m debt

The Republican governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has revealed he is personally liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans taken out by his coalmining companies. In a new court filing on Friday, Justice blamed the collapsed UK- and Australia-based Greensill bank, which has controversial ties to the former British prime minister David Cameron, for $700m of his debt.
The Guardian

Will Tory rebels get another chance to vote on foreign aid cuts?

Boris Johnson has been saved from a possible first Commons defeat since the Conservatives won an 80-seat majority in 2019, after an amendment on overseas aid cuts was rejected on Monday. But he could still face another vote on the issue – even as early as Tuesday. What is the...
just-food.com

UK agrees free trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

The UK’s Department for International Trade revealed on Friday (4 June) that a deal with the three countries, also encompassing pork and poultry, had been agreed in “principle”. Norway said the free trade agreement was to be presented to its parliament on Friday with the aim to have it signed off at the start of July.
wcn247.com

UK PM's party rebels prepare to challenge foreign aid cuts

LONDON (AP) — Senior Lawmakers from Britain’s governing Conservative Party are preparing to embarrass Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hopes of reversing a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. The British government dropped a long-standing commitment to spend 0.7% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product on international aid, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s blow to the economy. It says the cut — to 0.5% — is temporary. But Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among the Conservatives pushing for a reversal. A vote on the issue could take place on Monday if the amendment is selected for a vote by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
bicesteradvertiser.net

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over aid cuts

Boris Johnson faces a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over his decision to cut the UK’s aid spending. The Prime Minister’s predecessor Theresa May and former Cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and David Davis are among Conservative rebels backing a move to reverse the decision to cut spending on aid from the legally-enshrined 0.7% of national income.
prweek.com

Exclusive: FTI hires ex-Government minister in sustainability role

O’Neill (pictured) was a UK Member of Parliament from 2010-2019 and held several ministerial positions in the David Cameron and Theresa May cabinets, including Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth. She joins the London office of FTI today (Monday 7 June) in financial services, which is run globally...
The Guardian

Dido Harding to head the NHS? Her position would be untenable

They can shrink the state with fiscal austerity, but they can diminish it, too, by imposing state-shrinkers on its controlling heights. Not since the Victorians abolished patronage with open competition has any government so ruthlessly ushered its placemen into every nook and cranny of the public realm. To appoint Dido Harding as NHS England chief executive – she told the BBC’s Woman’s Hour that she’s considering applying – would signal a slide back to the dark ages of influence.
kentlive.news

Latest as Matt Hancock delivers 'crucial' Covid update to MPs

Matt Hancock is making a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Matt Hancock has made a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The UK Health Secretary...
The Guardian

Speaker rejects Tory rebels’ foreign aid amendment

An attempt by rebel Conservative MPs to reverse foreign aid cuts has been thwarted after the House of Commons Speaker ruled their amendment was out of scope, but said the government must bring a vote on the issue. Andrew Mitchell, the former international development secretary who led the rebel push,...
The Guardian

Tory rebels await Speaker’s decision on bid to restore aid pledge

Conservative rebels planning to stop Boris Johnson’s planned cuts to aid spending could be thwarted if the Speaker rules their amendment to restore the 0.7% pledge is out of scope of the bill. Leaders of the rebellion said they had received expert advice that their amendment was in scope but...
moneyweek.com

The government says it wants to build more houses – but will it?

In a bill trailed in a white paper last summer, and now announced in last month’s Queen’s Speech, the government is proposing the most radical shake-up of planning laws since 1947. Under legislation to be brought forward in the autumn, local councils will no longer have the power to accept or reject planning applications case-by-case. Instead, all land in England will be classified into one of three planning categories. In “protected” areas (areas of natural beauty, places at risk of flooding, the green belt) development will remain restricted. In “renewal” areas (largely urban and brownfield sites) there’ll be a presumption in favour of development. And in “growth” areas permission will be automatically granted, providing plans conform to pre-agreed local guidelines. In addition, the system whereby developers contribute to affordable housing and community amenities would be replaced by more straightforward levies.