Pike County, GA

Good Samaritans who happened to be driving by save woman from burning car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
A pair of good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after sheriff’s deputies said they helped save a woman from a burning car.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Shelby Hatchett was driving along Reidsboro Road Thursday morning when another vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and Hatchett drove off the road and into a brick sign trying to avoid the car.

That’s when her car burst into flames. Hatchett said she couldn’t get out and was trapped inside the burning vehicle.

George Smith and Ronald Boes happened to be driving by when they saw the burning car and jumped in to action.

The men were able to get one of the car doors open and get Hatchett out of harm’s way, deputies said.

“If not for the heroic actions of these two men this incident could have had a devastating outcome,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies said Hatchett was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

