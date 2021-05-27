A Tattoo Artist for Guitars

The trade of inlay has been a master skill set for centuries all around the world. From pearl and precious metals to bone and exotic woods, artisans have utilized various types of materials to create ornate pieces of art. I first learned the art of inlay about ten years ago while working at C.F. Martin & Co., and instantly fell in love. Love you ask? Yes, this is a trade that stretches the imagination and encourages you to problem solve and think outside the box. Inlay does not enhance the sound of the instrument, on the contrary, it could do quite the opposite. Where to inlay, the type of materials, and the depth of the inlay, are all things to consider to maintain the sound quality of the instrument.