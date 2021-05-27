It’s Imperative: Three States’ Efforts on Broadband for All
“The Broadband Imperative” was a well attended and aptly named session at this week’s NASCIO Midyear event, offering still more evidence of the skyrocketing importance of connectivity for all underlined in the past year. NASCIO survey data supports the claim too: its 2021 check-in with state chief information officers revealed a No. 4 ranking for broadband and wireless connectivity, up from No. 9 in 2020. “Broadband moved up the list significantly, with lots of priority and resources assigned to it,” said Georgia CIO Calvin Rhodes in a session earlier in the week.www.govtech.com