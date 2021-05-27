Council report

Roosevelt City Council voted Tuesday night and selected Beau Hancock to fill the vacant city council seat. Hancock was among a group of applicants that were interviewed by the council during Tuesday’s meeting. While it was emphasized that all the candidates were qualified and would do a great job, it was felt Hancock was the right match. Professionally he is a lawyer in Roosevelt City. Hancock is filling Vince Reiley’s city council seat which opened up because Reiley and his family are moving out of Roosevelt. There is approximately 2 ½ years left of the term so the council has appointed Hancock to fill the seat from June to December of this year. The remaining two-year term will then be determined by voters in this year’s municipal election.