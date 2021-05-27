Council report
Municipal Council has approved the establishment of a Tourism Advisory Committee [TAC] and the hiring a full-time permanent tourism coordinator to implement the Tourism Strategy which was approved by council on January 12 last. The TAC will be a sub-committee of the Community and Economic Development Advisory Committee (CEDAC). As recommended in the Tourism Strategy, members of this subcommittee will be appointed by Council. The staff report recommending the establishment of the TAC described the proposed structure of the Committee.ngtimes.ca