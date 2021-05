Sharon Stone ‘busted out’ her favorite gold Valentino gown for the designer’s birthday on May 20! See the actress rocking the frock she previously wore in 2017 and 2012!. Some looks never go out of style, and no one knows that better than Sharon Stone. The gorgeous actress, 63, took to Instagram on May 20 to celebrate the birthday of Valentino! As such, Sharon used the occasion to don one of her favorite gowns — which she’s worn three times as of today. In the snap, which Sharon took at her home, the actress posed perfectly on a balcony.