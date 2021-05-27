Ontario announces a 3-step plan for reopening
The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has released its Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures. The steps are based on the province-wide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health indicators. In response to recent improvements to these indicators, Ontario will allow more outdoor recreational amenities to reopen, effective May 22, 2021 at 12:01 am.ngtimes.ca