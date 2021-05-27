Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO’s ‘Green Lantern’ series casts Jeremy Irvine as gay superhero

By Will Richards
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forthcoming HBO Max series about DC character Green Lantern has cast Jeremy Irvine as gay superhero Alan Scott. The show, which promises to tell stories in the DC universe “spanning decades and galaxies” across 10 one-hour episodes, recently found its titular lead actor in Finn Wittrock, star of American Horror Story.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Marc Guggenheim
Person
Jeremy Irvine
Person
Greg Berlanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Film Star#Green Star#Hbo Max#American Horror Story#Instagram#Green Lantern#Jeremy#The Green Lantern Corps#Justice League#Warner Bros#Ugh#Dc Universe#Martian Manhunter#Lead Actor#Episodes#Evil#Gay#Blackest Night#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts Merle Dandridge to Reprise Video Game Role

HBO’s “The Last of Us” is bringing back a cast member from the video game to reprise her role in the TV series. Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in “The Last of Us” game, will return to portray her in HBO’s adaptation of the beloved title. Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement struggling for freedom against an oppressive military regime.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Titans Season 3 Cast Video Confirms HBO Max Series Return This August

It would appear that the long journey we've taken with director and DoP Boris Mojsovski is soon coming to an end, which is bittersweet for us but fantastic news for fans who've been waiting patiently for the third season of (now) HBO Max's Titans. Bittersweet for us because it's been both fun and educational as Mojsovski took fans behind the scenes to update them on how it was all coming together- and sharing some on-set looks at Curran Walters, Anna Diop, and Brenton Thwaites, and others along the way. But our loss is a whole lot of fans' gains, with the streaming service announcing on Friday that the live-action DC Comics adaptation is set to return this August- well, it's probably better hearing it from the cast themselves.
TV SeriesVulture

Jesse Plemons Joins the Cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death

Love and Death, the David E. Kelley series coming to HBO Max, just got its subtly menacing everyman. Jesse Plemons has signed on to play the ominously named Allan Gore, opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Candy Montgomery. Not to freak anyone out, but these names sound allegorical as hell. This series may well indict American society as a whole as less perfect than it appears!
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Krieger To Direct “Green Lantern” Series

Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline”) has been set to direct the first two episodes of HBO Max’s “Green Lantern” series based on the DC Comics property and in association with Warner Bros. Television. Krieger has become a much in-demand director of pilots and helmed the very first two...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Netflix’s “Sandman” Series Casts More

Around a dozen more names have signed on for Netflix’s upcoming live-action TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic series “Sandman”. As previously reported, Tom Sturridge is taking on the lead role of Dream/Morpheus and his co-stars announced back in January include Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne (a gender-swapped Lucien).
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Secret Invasion series adds another cast member

Christopher McDonald is the latest addition to the cast of Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus, Deadline reports. Secret Invasion will follow a group of Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. In an interview with Comic Book, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the show will tap into "the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took."
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Garbage Pail Kids: HBO Max, McBride & Green Team for Animated Series

Time to head into the attic or basement and blow off the dust from those trading card binders because the Garbage Pail Kids are making a return, and they're heading to HBO Max. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced (exclusively through THR) that it was teaming up with Topps, Tornante, and Danny McBride's (The Righteous Gemstones) Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved and wonderfully "tasteless" 1980s trading cards line to life as an animated streaming series. McBride, Rough House Pictures partner David Gordon Green, and Josh Bycel (Solar Opposites) are set to write and co-create the HBO Max series. Tornante TV's Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will executive produce alongside Rough House's Brandon James (The Righteous Gemstones), McBride, Green, and Bycel. Whether or not McBride will lend his voice to one of the characters wasn't included in the initial reporting. Inspired by McBride and Green's love for Garbage Pail Kids and old-school Saturday morning cartoons, the animated series is expected to a family-friendly, all-ages viewing experience (hopefully, like the original "Rocky & Bullwinkle" but with more boogers).
TV SeriesVulture

Christopher McDonald Joins Cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Series

Posters in the college dorm rooms: Shooter McGavin is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Now, it’s unfair to boil down Christopher McDonald’s entire, varied career to one guy from the 90s. Most recently, he played a casino magnate in Hacks. But you go to Christopher McDonald because you want to see a blood vessel threaten to burst from a dude’s face. And that seems to be what Marvel wants. The Leave it to Beaver star has signed on to the Secret Invasion series, according to Deadline. The Skrull-centric Disney+ series already has Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir attached. The Crown’s Olivia Colman is allegedly also in talks for a role.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Titans cast announce season 3 premiere date on HBO Max

The cast of DC’s live-action superhero series Titans have taken to social media to announce that the third season of the show will be premiering on its new home on HBO Max this August. Check out the announcement video here which features cast members Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Savannah Welch (Barbara...