Westland, MI

Westland Residents Shocked To See A Plane Being Driven in The Street

By Mark Frankhouse
 18 days ago
I don't know about you but if I ever saw a plane coming at me from down the street, I'd be a little nervous. Some of the residents of Westland, MI experienced that this week when they were out in their cars and saw a caravan coming down the street with an airplane in the middle of it all. There were many people in the post who were quite shocked by it, while others figured there was a logical reason for it being on the road:

