Bulk items collection dates rescheduled

The Municipality’s new waste and organics collection system, which came into effect in February, also included a schedule for the collection of bulky items, which would have their own tag or tags, depending on content. At the time it was launched, residents were provided with an informational booklet that detailed the waste program, including the seasonal collection of bulky items and leaf and yard waste. The Spring bulky item collection was scheduled for May 17 through the 29 with the leaf and yard waste being collected May 31 through June 11.