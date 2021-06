Health officials are urging residents to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help the community return to a state of normalcy. “Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have decreased due to these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. But disease transmission is still occurring at a high rate in our state. People are still getting sick and, unfortunately, dying of COVID-19 every day,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.