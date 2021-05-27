newsbreak-logo
MLS

Guess the Starting XI: First Quarter Roundup

By Eighty-Six Forever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back everyone, I hope you’re enjoying the bye week as the Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS as a whole ready themselves for the international break. The Whitecaps have lost three matches in a row, but that certainly hasn’t made the Guess the Starting XI contest any less interesting. On the contrary, the last two weeks of this contest have been far and away the most difficult, which has left an opportunity for a few contestants to distinguish themselves.

