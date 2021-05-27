Guess the Starting XI: First Quarter Roundup

Most of this season, especially recently, has been spent talking about the disappointing aspects of the Braves — and for a good reason. On a nightly basis, a different piece of the team seems to falter — a complete 180 from what we saw from 2018-2020. All of this has led to an 18-22 record, and they are lucky they sit just four games back of the New York Mets in the division. However, it hasn’t all been terrible for the Braves, and even if the bright spots are few and far between, I thought I would focus on those in this piece.