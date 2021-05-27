Big Sky Conference rescinds intraconference transfer policy
FARMINGTON, Utah – Effective immediately, the Big Sky Conference has rescinded its intraconference transfer policy following a unanimous vote by the Conference’s Presidents’ Council during its Spring Meeting on Monday. Both the league’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and its Conference Council – which is comprised of the member schools’ Faculty Athletic Representatives, Athletic Directors, and Senior Woman Administrators – had recommended this action.www.montanasports.com