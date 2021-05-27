Bonnie Anderle Bunyik, Co-Founder of Hungarian Film Festival of L.A., Dies at 77
Bunyik died on May 19 in Los Angeles following a battle with ALS, according to her representatives who said she “passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.”. The veteran film distributor was raised in L.A. by her parents Albert and Pauline Anderle and went on to graduate from Fairfax High School in 1962. Two decades later, she and husband Bela Bunyik founded European Video Distributors and Bunyik Enterprises. The European film distribution company brought overseas cinema westward and distributed films throughout the United States and Canada. Propelled by their mission to bring Hungary’s greatest in feature films, documentaries, shorts and student and animated movies to North American audiences, the Bunyiks produced and distributed over 900 films. Titles included “My 20th Century,” “We Never Die” and “Simon the Magician.”www.beaumontenterprise.com