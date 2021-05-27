County Supervisors Support Knowles-Nelson Reauthorization
The Door County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution that “strongly supports” reauthorizing the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program for another decade. The support comes as the Wisconsin Legislature is considering the 2021-23 state budget. Gov. Tony Evers has included a 10-year reauthorization of the program in his executive budget, funded at $70 million annually and to be allocated among 35 various components of the program.doorcountypulse.com