FLINT, MI -- The company that built a device that’s been used to scans the bones of Flint residents to determine their exposure to lead wants the practice to end. The vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific Portable Analytical Instruments Inc. told attorneys with Napoli Shkolnik in a letter last month that the hand-held device it rented from the company has never been marketed for any diagnostic use, including the measurement of lead in human bones.