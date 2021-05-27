Nvidia's Gaming, Datacenter GPU Sales Set Records as Mining Craze Continues

Gaming is big business at Nvidia right now, with its most recent financial quarter closing at a record $5.66 billion high mostly due to its GeForce GPU sales. Demand (partially driven by mining) for the cards has been so high that it continually outstrips supply, even with Nvidia amping up production this quarter. While that's a sign that there's even more money to be made here in future quarters, Nvidia said in a recent earnings call that it expects to continue facing supply issues into the second half of the year. Still, the company's working to push out even more cards, plus to stop gamers and crypto miners from eating into each other's supplies with separate gaming and mining GPU SKUs.