Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Nvidia's Gaming, Datacenter GPU Sales Set Records as Mining Craze Continues

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gaming is big business at Nvidia right now, with its most recent financial quarter closing at a record $5.66 billion high mostly due to its GeForce GPU sales. Demand (partially driven by mining) for the cards has been so high that it continually outstrips supply, even with Nvidia amping up production this quarter. While that's a sign that there's even more money to be made here in future quarters, Nvidia said in a recent earnings call that it expects to continue facing supply issues into the second half of the year. Still, the company's working to push out even more cards, plus to stop gamers and crypto miners from eating into each other's supplies with separate gaming and mining GPU SKUs.

www.tomshardware.com
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

774
Followers
4K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Pc Gaming Graphics#Pc Gamers#Pc Makers#Geforce Rtx#Seekingalpha#Proviz#Oem#Crypto Currency#Gaming Gpus#Mining Demand#Ethereum Mining Farms#Geforce Gpus#Professional Gpus#Cheap Discrete Gpus#Cmp Gpus#Company#Revenue#Graphics Boards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethereum
Related
ComputersStreetInsider.com

Nvidia forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, but shares fell 1% after-hours as the company could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market. Demand for Nvidia graphics chips for video gaming boomed through the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Acer Tempts 4K Gamers With Massive HDMI 2.1 Monitor, G-Sync ESports Mode

Acer is growing its Predator lineup of its best gaming monitors with some extreme specs that should appeal to both console and PC gamers who enjoy the finer things in life. The company announced three upcoming 4K gaming displays today, including a 42.5 inch model with HDMI 2.1 and a 37.5 incher with the Nvidia’s G-Sync ESports Mode, which was originally released for 360 Hz monitors.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Nvidia releases GPU hotfix for 120Hz 4K monitors and TVs

A hotfix has rocked up on Nvidia's support site that sorts out problems for those wanting to connect their gaming PC to high-refresh 4K TVs and monitors. The 466.55 hotfix is based on Nvidia's latest 466.47 driver and addresses two problems:. [RTX 20 series][GTX 16/10 series][HDMI] 4K @ 120Hz display...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Must-See Metrics From NVIDIA's Record Quarter

Artificial-intelligence (AI) and visual-computing semiconductor company NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported stellar fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday. Quarterly revenue and earnings for the period soared past analysts' estimates, highlighting the company's momentum during a period in which demand for gaming processors has largely outpaced supply. The quarter was quite remarkable -- and...
ComputersEngadget

NVIDIA could announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU on June 1st

Is up to its old tricks. It released a vague teaser to announce an event for next week, during which it could show off new graphics cards. Rumors have suggested the company will reveal the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs at the end of this month. With Computex getting underway on June 1st, the timing adds up.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Tests Preview Limits of Nvidia's Crypto-Limited RTX 3060 LHR, RTX 3080 Ti

As some of the best graphics cards makers get ready to roll out their GeForce RTX Lite Hash Rate (LHR) add-in-boards (AIB), designed to limit the mining capability of the cards, enthusiasts are eager to push them to their limits and see how much cryptomining performance is really hindered. This week, a Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 LHR card and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which Nvidia has yet to announce, were reportedly used to try to mine Ethereum, giving a peek at how well Nvidia's LHR technology works.
Computersdigitalspy.com

Can I switch off my NVIDIA GPU on my gaming laptop when not gaming and how?

I’ve just ordered my first ever gaming laptop! I will be using it for flight simulator X but I also do a lot of office work and don’t want the NVIDIA GPU running my battery down when it’s not needed. So if I’m on a long journey and reliant on the battery can I switch off the NVIDIA including it’s fans etc to save power and unnecessary ware on the card while I’m word processing and thus rely only on the integrated GPU?
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Amulet Hotkey Provides Unprecedented GPU Density For HUT 8 Mining

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amulet Hotkey, a leader in design, manufacturing and system integration for mission-critical remote workstation and high-GPU-density solutions, is pleased to confirm it is now supplying HUT 8 Mining Corp. with its CoreServer CX4140 technology that hosts either four NVIDIA CMPs or four NVIDIA A100 GPUs in a 1U rack form factor server, representing unprecedented compute density for High Performance Computing (HPC) or the mining of blockchain networks.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Epic Optimizes Unreal Engine 5 Compilation For AMD's Threadripper CPUs

In a recent blog post by AMD, the company announced that Epic Game's Unreal Engine 5, which is now in early access mode and will power a new generation of games, is now fully optimized for compilation work with Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Epic Games VP Nick Penwarden notes that using Threadripper CPUs has allowed developers to compile code in Unreal Engine 5 much quicker than ever before.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Secretly Launches 65W B-Series Tiger Lake Desktop CPUs (Updated)

Update 28/05/2021 3:13 pm PT: Intel has provided us with the following statement that sheds more light on the latest Tiger Lake desktop processors:. "Intel has partnered with customers interested in expanding their product portfolio with enthusiast, small form-factor desktop designs. The Intel Core i9-11900KB processor is a BGA solution built with unique specifications and performance specifically for these designs."