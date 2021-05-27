School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32
Tributes from Kevin Clark's School of Rock castmates are pouring in, after the tragic news that the actor died on Wednesday morning. Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.people.com