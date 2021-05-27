Cancel
School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

By Jen Juneau
Cover picture for the articleTributes from Kevin Clark's School of Rock castmates are pouring in, after the tragic news that the actor died on Wednesday morning. Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.

Jack Black Pays Tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark: "Beautiful Soul. So Many Great Memories"

Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo collage featuring a picture of them from the beloved film and another from the School of Rock reunion in 2013, Jack wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
IN MEMORIAM: Kevin Clark, Preteen Drummer In ‘School Of Rock,’ Dead At 32

By David Moye, HuffPost | Kevin Clark, a Chicago-area musician best known for playing drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 Jack Black comedy “School of Rock,” died early Wednesday morning. The 32-year-old musician was biking about 1:20 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a driver in a Hyundai Sonata, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
