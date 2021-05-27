The Snapback Slim Air is the AirTag wallet Apple should have made

The Snapback Slim Air is a new wallet that also has a space for an AirTag. You can back the wallet on Kickstarter and get one for $50. Apple's AirTag item tracker is proving popular and there are already tons of new accessories available that are designed to hold the thing and attach it to something else. But one of the things many of us wanted an AirTag for was to make sure we never lost our wallet again. What we need is a wallet that has a space for an AirTag, and that's what the Snappback Slim Air is here to offer.