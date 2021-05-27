Cancel
Costco third-quarter revenue tops estimates

Reuters
Reuters
(Reuters) - Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for high-margin items, such as jewelry and home furnishing goods, as shoppers returned to its stores.

Total revenue rose 22% to $44.38 billion in the third quarter, from $36.45 billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of $43.16 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

