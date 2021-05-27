Cancel
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street following more signals that the economy is continuing to recover.

Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

Banks and industrial stocks led the gains. Technology companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq slightly lower. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.89 points, or 0.1%, to 4,200.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.4%, to 34,464.64.

The Nasdaq fell 1.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,736.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.80 points, or 1.1%, to 2,273.07

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 256.80 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 265.28 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 57.81 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 444.81 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is up 3,858.16 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 847.99 points, or 6.6%.

