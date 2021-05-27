Cancel
Economy

CopAur Minerals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release May 14, 2021 the Company closed the non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,383,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.75 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $4,037,250.25. The lead orders came from Crescat Portfolio Management LLC and Phoenix Gold Fund Limited.

