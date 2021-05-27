Cancel
LIDDS : intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 45

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO. AUSTRALIA , HONG KONG , JAPAN , CANADA , NEW ZEALAND , SWITZERLAND ,. , OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE RULES OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. LIDDS...

www.marketscreener.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sproutly Issues Shares In Lieu Of Interest

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the " Indenture"), the Company has received a request to convert a principal amount of $250,000 (the " Principal") under the Indenture.
Businessthepaypers.com

Digital insurance startup Wefox raises USD 650 mln

Germany-based digital insurance startup Wefox has raised USD 650 million from investors, with a business valuation of USD 3 billion. Wefox, which is present in Germany, Switzerland, and Poland, will use the money raised for European expansion. The company aims to increase revenues to USD 350 million in 2021, from USD 143 million in 2020, as it builds its branded sales team and product portfolio to complement the existing platform that hosts independent insurance brokers.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares - Issue from Treasury

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash from Treasury at 430.60 pence per share. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 150,864,285 Ordinary Shares and 4,041,215 shares held in Treasury. This information is provided by RNS, the news...
Houston, TXdallassun.com

ENGlobal Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) ('ENGlobal' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 7,142,859 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.80 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EconomyComplex

New Jersey Deli Valued at Over $100 Million Turns Out to Be Shell Company

Back in April a tiny New Jersey-based deli made headlines after it was valued at $100 million on the stock market, and now we know why. Last year, the Your Hometown Deli only made $13,976 in revenue, but its market capitalization sat at a ridiculous $113 million. As the sole location for the company Hometown International, the deli quickly created suspicion among traders. It should be noted that the Inside Edition report from up top is from April, when the deli first started to make the news.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Issues Shares for Jefferson Canyon Anniversary Payment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it intends to issue 351,337 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.086 per common share in connection with the US$25,000 second anniversary payment due under the terms of the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada property option agreement (the "Agreement"). The deemed value is determined by the 20-day volume-weighted average price preceding this announcement. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EZGO Technologies (EZGO) Announces Pricing of Upsized $12 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares, Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or the "Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2,564,102 units of its securities (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of (i) one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, and (ii) one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share (the "Warrants"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million (which offering was upsized from the previously sized $10 million), before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be immediately exercisable after the date of issuance (the "Initial Exercise Date") at an exercise price of $4.68 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire two years after the Initial Exercise Date. The offering is expected to close on or about June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksaithority.com

Sinch Completes a Directed New Share Issue of 7,232,077 Shares, Raising Approximately SEK 9.4 Billion

Sinch AB has, in accordance with the Company’s press release earlier and based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 18 May 2021, resolved on a directed issue of 7,232,077 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 1,300 per share. Through the directed new share issue, the Company will raise approximately SEK 9.4 billion before issue costs. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process performed by Carnegie, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken Capital Markets, JP Morgan and SEB . The directed new share issue was significantly oversubscribed and a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated in the directed new share issue. In addition, Temasek and SB Northstar LP, a fund managed by SB Management, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, have, in accordance with their previous commitments, subscribed for shares equivalent to SEK 2,085 million and 0.7 million shares, respectively, in the directed new share issue.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Charlotte's Web Completes Filing of Prospectus Supplement for At-the-Market Equity Program

ATM program adds optionality to capital liquidity toolbox. BOULDER, Colo., June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") has filed a prospectus supplement to establish an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The Company may distribute up to CAD$60 million of common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") under the ATM Program. Any distributions of the Offered Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (together, the "Agents"). The Offered Shares may be issued by the Company to the public from time to time, through the Agents, at the Company's discretion. The Offered Shares sold under the ATM Program, if any, will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Research Report and Overview on (United States European Union and China) Custom Blend Food Colour Market, 2019-2020

(United States European Union and China) Custom Blend Food Colour Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global (United States European Union and China) Custom Blend Food Colour industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the (United States European Union and China) Custom Blend Food Colour manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global (United States European Union and China) Custom Blend Food Colour market covering all important parameters.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

(United States European Union and China) Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRB) Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global (United States European Union and China) Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRB) market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global (United States European Union and China) Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRB) market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the (United States European Union and China) Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRB) market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global (United States European Union and China) Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRB) market.
Marketsmarketscale.com

AMC Looks to Issue 25 Million More Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is looking to potentially expand its footprint on Wall Street amidst the entertainment titan’s massive stock gains. The movie theatre chain’s stock price is up more than 2,000% this year. Watch below as Bloomberg’s Juliette Saly provides additional insight into AMC’s current state. The proposal will...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LIDDS Announces Appointment of Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson as New Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UPPSALA, SWEDEN "“ LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LIDDS AB succeeding Anja Peters, who will leave LIDDS at the end of 2021. Jenni BjÃ¶rnulfson has over 20 years of experience from the health care sector and financial markets and will assume her new role on Dec 1, 2021 at the latest.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Baudax Bio (BXRX) Prices 14.03M Share Registered Direct Offering at $0.85/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 14,028,520 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,028,520 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.85 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.90 per share, will become exercisable upon the later of (i) the six-month anniversary of the closing date of the offering, and (ii) the date of approval by the Baudax Bio shareholders of an increase in the number of Baudax Bio's authorized shares of common stock, and will expire on December 1, 2026. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Chicago, ILrock947.com

Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS -Bloomberg News

CHICAGO (Reuters) -A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made “significant progress in resolving the cyberattack”. The “vast majority” of...
Technologynetapp.com

CIFS SHARE ACCESS ISSUE

I am new to Netapp , Can someone help me with the below query ?. one of the user is facing CIFS share access issue frequently , How can i trouble shoot to know the root cause ?. I want to fix it . Thanks in Advance !!
Industrywhattheythink.com

Postal Regulator Releases Report Evaluating USPS FY 2020 Performance Report and FY 2021 Performance Plan

Washington, DC – Today, the Postal Regulatory Commission (Commission) issued its analysis of the United States Postal Service (Postal Service) Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Annual Performance Report and FY 2021 Performance Plan. The Commission is statutorily required to review whether the Postal Service met its goals and may provide recommendations to the Postal Service related to the protection or promotion of public policy objectives. 39 U.S.C. § 3653(d).
Marketsdecrypt.co

Central Bank Is Preventing Bitcoin Investment in Russia: Tinkoff Bank CEO

Russia's Central Bank is looking into a digital currency. Image: Shutterstock. Russian “investors who know what they’re doing” are eager to invest in Bitcoin, said Oliver Hughes, CEO of digital bank Tinkoff. Unfortunately, the central bank’s harsh stance on digital assets prevents banks like Hughes’ from offering such services. “There’s...
Middle Eastuaemoments.com

How To Obtain Full Ownership of a Company in Dubai

Dubai Economy has issued guidelines clarifying the procedures for full ownership for foreign investors that started from the beginning of June, in accordance with the Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2020 that amended some provisions of Federal Law No. (2) of 2015 regarding ownership of commercial companies. Dubai Economy has...