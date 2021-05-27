LIDDS : intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 45

Sinch AB has, in accordance with the Company’s press release earlier and based on the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 18 May 2021, resolved on a directed issue of 7,232,077 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 1,300 per share. Through the directed new share issue, the Company will raise approximately SEK 9.4 billion before issue costs. The subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process performed by Carnegie, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken Capital Markets, JP Morgan and SEB . The directed new share issue was significantly oversubscribed and a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated in the directed new share issue. In addition, Temasek and SB Northstar LP, a fund managed by SB Management, a wholly owned direct subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, have, in accordance with their previous commitments, subscribed for shares equivalent to SEK 2,085 million and 0.7 million shares, respectively, in the directed new share issue.