LIDDS : intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 45

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or the "Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2,564,102 units of its securities (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of (i) one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, and (ii) one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share (the "Warrants"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12 million (which offering was upsized from the previously sized $10 million), before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be immediately exercisable after the date of issuance (the "Initial Exercise Date") at an exercise price of $4.68 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire two years after the Initial Exercise Date. The offering is expected to close on or about June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.